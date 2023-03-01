Motorcyclist arrested in connection with Tabuan Tranquility road rage incident

KUCHING (March 1): Police have arrested a motorcyclist in connection with a road rage incident at Jalan Tabuan Tranquility here on Feb 25.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a team from the Kuching police headquarters led by Insp Ngang Kalimpot arrested the 43-year-old suspect at a house in Kampung Beradek Ulu on Feb 27 around 10pm.

“Further investigation has found the suspect to possess four previous criminal records involving armed robberies.

“The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine during the arrest,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

He added the suspect has been remanded for three days to assist with the investigation of the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The incident that took place around 3.10pm on Feb 25 was captured by a vehicle dashboard camera.

The video has since been widely circulated on social media.