Motorcyclist found dead after failing to return home

KOTA MARUDU (March 1): A man who failed to return home since Feb 26, was found dead inside a drain along Jalan Lotong here on Tuesday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said Jelson Ginsiu, 22, from Kampung Melangkap, was found together with his motorcycle inside a drain along the road by members of the public around 11.55am.

Zairolnizal said the victim’s wife had lodged a police report when her husband did not return home from work on Feb 26.

Jelson was heading back home from Kota Marudu town when he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and knocked a light pole before ending inside the drain.

He died at the scene due to severe head injuries, said Zairolnizal, adding that the body was taken to the Kota Marudu hospital for a postmortem.

Police urged eyewitnesses of the accident to come forward to assist in their investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.