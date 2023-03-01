MYAirline CEO: Go-around for Sibu-KL flight normal SOP, safety never compromised

MIRI (March 1): A go-around procedure by a MYAirline flight from Sibu to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday was normal and carried out according to standard operating procedures, said chief executive officer Rayner Teo.

When asked to comment on the incident involving flight Z98202, Teo said that it was a normal landing approach with proper distance being maintained.

“We had an in-depth discussion with our team, especially with our pilots operating the flight and also crew in the cabin. A lot of talk about passengers screaming, it was pictured that it was chaotic in the cabin.

“We can confirm that no such thing, but for sure this kind of maneuver may have caused some discomfort,” he said when met at the launching of MYAirline’s inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Miri today.

Teo explained there was an aircraft on the runway that was supposed to turn into the taxiway but missed it.

He said that aircraft managed to turn into the taxiway at a later stage.

“So, our captain took the initiative to basically power up and do the go-around procedure. At no point of time, ever, safety was compromised,” he stressed.

Teo added that the airline is working together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) before issuing an official statement later today.

On Tuesday, frequent traveller Wong Ching Yong demanded an explanation from MYAirline as well as the KLIA Terminal 2 control tower as to why the flight he boarded from Sibu to Kuala Lumpur had to abort its landing moments before touching down on the KLIA 2 runway.

Wong described the incident as a traumatic experience where many passengers on board were heard screaming.