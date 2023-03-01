Number of flood victims in Sarawak rises to 282, relief centres double to six

KUCHING (March 1): The number of flood victims in Sarawak as of 7am today has risen to 282 from 67 families here, in Bau and Siburan.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the number of flood relief centres have doubled to six from three yesterday, with SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa, Batu Kitang Jaya multipurpose hall, and Kampung Mundai multipurpose hall opening their doors.

At Surau Nur Hidayah, Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya, the number of flood victims remains unchanged from yesterday at 26 families involving 124 individuals; while at SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa there are 19 families involving 80 individuals).

The other flood victims are at the Batu Kitang Jaya multipurpose hall (five families – 22 individuals); Dewan Dato Sri TS Mohammad Hamdan at the Bau Fire and Rescue Department (eight families involving 20 individuals); Kampung Opar community hall (two families involving nine individuals); and Kampung Mundai multipurpose hall (seven families involving 27 individuals).

Heavy continuous rain over the last few days has caused flooding in many areas in the Kuching and Serian divisions.