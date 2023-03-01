Planters appeal on re-introduction of tax

SANDAKAN (March 1): The East Malaysia Planters Association (EMPA), Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) and The Malaysian Estate Owners Association (MEOA) have appealed to the State Government on the implementation of property assessment tax on palm oil mills and estate housing in Sabah.

During a meeting on February 28 with Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Local Government & Housing, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, the associations brought up to his attention that various district councils have issued letters and bills on property assessment tax for palm oil mills and estate housing.

In 2019, the State Government introduced the tax for palm oil mills and estate housing but it was suspended following a successful appeal from the industry. However, it was re-introduced in 2021 which the industry once again appealed for exemption.

The district councils responded by reducing the amount starting the last quarter of 2021. Thereafter, some district councils have refused to renew the trading licences of palm oil mills and estates with outstanding tax which can jeopardise their MSPO and RSPO certification status.

The associations pointed out that the district councils currently do not provide any services, amenities, utilities and infrastructure to the palm oil mills and estates. Furthermore, the industry is already the highest taxed including the 7.5% Sabah Sales Tax.

The associations further stressed that the palm oil mills will pass the additional cost down to the FFB (Fresh Fruit Bunches) producers who are mainly small and medium size estates.

EMPA, MPOA, and MEOA hope that the Sabah State Government will urgently consider reviewing the implementation of tax on palm oil mills and estate housing. The associations are committed to working with the Ministry of Local Government and Housing in resolving this issue.