Police asked to set up beat base in Segama after robbery

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chief publicity officer Simon Chin has urged the police to set up a beat base in Segama to prevent criminal activities in the area from worsening.

He said the poor security in the city centre was worrying to businesses and employees in Segama, and a grave concern to the people as well.

He said the enforcement agencies must look into safety issues in the area and take immediate actions to tackle the problem.

Chin said that in response to a 65-year-old coffee shop owner who was injured and robbed of his wallet by a knife-wielding suspect at Segama Complex recently. The incident happened at around 5am when the victim was about to open for business. The victim was walking to his shop after buying some stuff from the central market when the suspect robbed him at knife point. The man put up a fight and sustained injury to the left side of his body, where he received three stitches for the wound.

Prior to this incident, Chin said many shops at Segama Complex have had their power cables stolen in the wee hours. The thieves soon become bolder and stole the cables in broad daylight, and even intimidated workers at the shops with knife when they were confronted.

He pointed out that recent cases of armed robberies showed that the situation has become out of control.

He called on the relevant enforcement agencies to take immediate action in improving security in Kota Kinabalu city centre, Gaya Street, Jalan Pantai and Segama.

“It is imperative that the relevant authority take the security issues seriously, especially when tourists are starting to return to Kota Kinabalu.

“Necessary actions must be taken to protect the safety of tourists and locals.”

In the meantime, Chin urged the police to intensify their patrol in the vicinity, as well as collaborate with other enforcement agencies in conducting inspections.

He also hoped that the police could set up a beat base in Segama as part of the long-term solutions to prevent such cases from recurring or getting worse.