Removal of price control over chicken, eggs may affect operating costs, say restaurant owners

KUCHING (March 1): The removal of price control over chicken and eggs is likely to affect the operating costs that the restaurant operators have to incur.

According to Sarawak Restaurants Association chairman Kapitan Stanley Hu, this business is already facing the price hikes of goods and he is concerned that the latest removal of price control over the two commodities could exacerbate the current inflationary situation.

“I feel that there should be other mechanisms in place to control the prices, instead of the price control measure being removed,” said Hu, also the director of Lok Thian Restaurant, when contacted.

Another restaurant operator, Chef Goh Ah Seng, believed that the increase in the price of eggs would be marginal, but he was also fearful about a wider impact on the business should the increment be drastic.

“Eggs are not a major cost component for our business, but it would be a headache if the increase in cost became significant. The reason being the volume of eggs consumed every day is just too big,” said the master chef, who is the founder of Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant.

Moreover, he voiced out his concern about the possibility of other businesses taking the opportunity to increase the prices of chicken and eggs unreasonably, upon the implementation of the floating price mechanism.

“We’re not too concerned about the government’s consideration to float the prices of chicken and eggs, but there’s a fear that some businesses might up the prices drastically once the floating price mechanism is implemented.”

Chef Goh said as a business owner, it was a normal practise for restaurants to absorb the minor cost increases in raw materials, but adjustments on the menu would have to be made to offset the increments; otherwise, it would significantly hurt profits.

“In restaurant business, we price our food items based on a certain profit margin, but if the increasing costs start to hurt our profits, we would have to adjust menu pricing.

“After all, we also need to pay the rent and our workers’ salaries.”

Chef Goh said the restaurant business would do its best in not passing the cost increase on to the consumers, but this would be unavoidable if the business could no longer cope with the more expensive raw materials.

Federal Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu had reportedly said that the prices of chicken and eggs could be floated after June, as an effort to solve food shortage.