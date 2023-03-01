Sabah assured of peace, prosperity and security

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): The Federal Government is committed to the affairs of the people of Sabah and will make every effort to ensure there is peace, prosperity and security in the state, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina said the government will also not compromise on aspects of sovereignty and security and will continue to protect and preserve Malaysia’s interests, immunity and sovereignty.

“The government will continue to take all necessary action to stop the demands of the Sultan of Sulu by using all available powers, rights and resources,” she said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Azalina attended a briefing on the issue of claims by purported heirs of the Sulu Sultanate with the state government and Sabah community members here. Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and 25 state assemblymen.

She said the briefing was aimed at explaining the background on the issue of the claim and developments related to the legal action in four jurisdictions, namely Spain, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

“In addition, this briefing also aims to get views from Sabahans who are directly affected,” she said.

She said the briefing was held together with Federal Government officials from the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), and representatives of the Special Secretariat on the claim, Prof Datuk Dr Sundra Rajoo and Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin.

Azalina gave a similar briefing to the members of parliament in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday and hoped to get their solid support regardless of their political leanings, in efforts to uphold the sovereignty of Malaysia.

She believes that the self-proclaimed Sulu heirs filed claims against Malaysia through arbitration proceedings for the purpose of getting money.

She questioned why the Sulu group chose to file their claims through arbitration proceedings instead of the International Court of Justice.

The Sulu group had been reported as having filed legal action through the Spanish Court to seek compensation for land in Sabah, which they claimed was leased by their ancestors to a British trading company in 1878.

They brought the matter for arbitration in Spain in 2019, and subsequently arbitrator Dr Gonzalo Stampa, who was appointed by the group, made a decision favouring the claimants.

The decision was used to seize Petronas assets in Luxembourg.

Malaysia has used all available legal remedies to nullify the two awards given by Stampa to the group.

On Jan 26, the Luxembourg District Court set aside the attachment order over the asset seizure of two Petronas companies in Luxembourg that had been requested by the self-proclaimed heirs of the late Sulu Sultan.

On July 11, 2022, an attachment order was served to Petronas Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) and Petronas South Caucasus by bailiffs representing the eight alleged Sulu heirs.

The French courts have stayed the enforcement of the purported “final award” rendered in France, pending the outcome of Malaysia’s action to set aside the final award.

Among the reasons that led to the recent claims by the self-proclaimed heirs of the Sulu Sultanate was that Putrajaya had stopped paying cession money to the heirs since 2013 following the incursion.