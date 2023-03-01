Sabah governor receives courtesy call from Anwar

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin received a courtesy call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today.

The prime minister and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at Istana Seri Kinabalu at about 9.30am, before they were taken to the Dewan Kunjungan Khas.

Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah signed the visitors’ book, witnessed by Tun Juhar and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Tun Juhar then granted Anwar a 35-minute meeting, their first since the formation of the federal unity government.

Anwar, who arrived here yesterday for a two-day official visit, is scheduled to leave for Manila from the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at about 11am today for a two-day official visit to the Philippines. ― Bernama