Sarawak eager to enhance bilateral ties with Fujian, says Dr Sim

SIBU (March 1): Sarawak is looking forward to organising a business delegation to Fujian, China with the objective of enhancing bilateral relationship and also exploring business opportunities and development between the two sides.

In pointing this out, Deputy Premier Dato Dr Sim Kui Hian sees such possibility in view of signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

“We want to build a people-to-people relationship with China and make this an eternal friendship, especially with Malaysia and China going to celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relationship next year,” he said in a statement issued in connection with visit by a Chinese trade delegation, led by Fujian Provincial Standing Committee chairman Lin Baojin, to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting yesterday.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak being the largest state in Malaysia, has autonomy over its immigration matters and it also produces oil and natural gas.

“Currently, Sarawak is focusing on the development of green industries, especially in hydropower, which is also sold to Indonesia and Singapore.

“Additionally, Sarawak will also build more hydropower plants, especially in Kalimantan where the Indonesian government would shift its capital to Nusantara.

“More contracts will be signed with the Indonesian government to explore more business opportunities with the republic,” he said.

Dr Sim also acknowledged the large investments by China in Sarawak, singling out agriculture and education as ‘two viable sectors for further business exploration’.

Also present yesterday were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Senator Robert Lau and Datuk Tiong Thai King.