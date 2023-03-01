Uggah: Batang Lupar 1 bridge project on schedule

BETONG (March 1): The construction of the nation’s longest bridge across a river, the RM848.7 million Batang Lupar 1 bridge, is on schedule, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Visiting the project site today, the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said he was satisfied with the work progress.

“I believe the contractor Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd is capable of completing it earlier than its scheduled completion date by July 7, 2025.

“The company is partnering with one of China’s biggest and reputable construction firms, the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Ltd, in the project,” he disclosed.

However, the recent spates of inclement weather and rough sea conditions are the main challenges affecting the construction of the 4.8km long bridge, said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

“However I am satisfied with the overall progress which is at 16.59 per cent as against the schedule of 20.71 per cent. I am rather happy as at least I am not visiting a sick project considering its length, cost and other specifications and all the challenges,” he said.

He believed when the company could get even more workers from China, the project construction could be expedited.

Earlier on, Uggah was briefed on the work progress by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) deputy director Cassidy Morris and Perbena Emas executive director Helen Teng.

Teng even quipped that another challenge for them was the presence of many crocodiles in the river.

“Of course, our workers are spooked by their (crocodiles) presence but (fortunately) there has been no untoward incident affecting them (workers). We have told them to be very careful and to not fall into the river,” she said.

Uggah was accompanied by his ministry’s permanent secretary Chiew Chew Yaw during the visit.

They later visited the Batang Saribas 1 and the Batang Saribas 2 bridge projects here.

Uggah also said he was satisfied with the work progress of these projects.

The 1.55km long Batang Saribas 1 bridge costing RM375.5 million is targeted to be completed by May 22, 2024.

Its current work progress is at 62.51 per cent against the schedule of 61.61 per cent.

The RM385 million 4.2km long Batang Saribas 2 bridge is scheduled to be completed by May 24, 2025.

The physical progress of the construction is at 12.19 per cent compared to its schedule of 11.22 per cent.

On a related matter, Uggah gave the assurance that his ministry and the state JKR would continue to monitor closely the implementation of all approved projects.

“We will be strict in our monitoring or supervision. We will continue to do frequent ground visits to check on or verify the progress reports sent to us.

“When projects are approved and announced publicly, the rakyat are very anxious to use them. So, we need to ensure they will be delivered based on the quality and delivery schedule agreed upon,” he said.