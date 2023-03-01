Ulu Strass longhouse residents evacuated after flood waters rise to over 1.5 metres

BINTANGOR (March 1): A team of firefighters from the Bintangor fire station helped residents of Rumah Michael, Ulu Strass near here to evacuate their house after it was inundated by flood waters.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor chief Nicholas Belulin said the firefighters helped to evacuate 26 residents comprising 10 men, six women, three boys, six girls, and a baby.

“For the time being the victims are temporarily being accommodated at neighbours’ houses while waiting for further instructions from the district disaster management committee,” he said in a statement.

“When our men carried out a rescue operation around 6am, the longhouse was inundated by four to five feet (1.21 to 1.52 metres) high flood waters, triggered by the continuous heavy downpour, which stared from midnight till early this morning.”

Firefighters also helped to ferry students who were on their way to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) from Rumah Rumah Rabong, Ulu Strass and Rumah Entengan, Tubai Buah, Pakan to the main road.