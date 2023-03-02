Abd Karim: International Kite Festival a boon for country’s economy

KABONG (March 2): The hosting of events and festivals with participation from foreign countries helps boost tourism and the country’s economy, bringing along positive socio-economic changes to the local community, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister said this when representing Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the launching of Kabong International Kite Festival (KIKF) 2023 at Tanjung Kembang Beach here today.

“In this regard, the Sarawak government through the Ministry always gives solid support to the organising of events or festivals in the state that involve participants from various levels, including overseas.

“We believe there are many benefits gained from such festivals, either directly or indirectly, among which provides a platform to promote the local culture and the products found in that area,” he said.

KIKF, being its third edition this year, was joined by a total of 96 participants, where 36 of them were from foreign countries.

“This achievement is a positive benchmark and we will support the organisers’ proposal to include this event in the State Tourism Calendar, provided that they prepare comprehensive paperwork and proposals,” said Abdul Karim.

He also expressed his confidence that the international kite festival in Kabong would grow in future and attract more global participation such as the ones held in Pasir Gudang, Johor and Satun, Thailand.

To achieve this goal, he urged the local community to provide authentic experience and hospitality to the visitors for them to have a pleasant stay in our country.

Also present at the event were Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir; Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri; Krian assemblyman Friday Belik; Malaysian Kite Flyers Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Nin and government officials.