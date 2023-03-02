Abd Karim: Pemadam S’wak to redouble its efforts in holding community programmes this year

KUCHING (March 2): Malaysia Drugs Prevention Association Sarawak branch (Pemadam Sarawak) will redouble its efforts in holding community programmes this year, said its chairman Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim, who is Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said the programmes that were previously held by Pemadam Sarawak were very well-received by the communities throughout the state, including the youths and school children.

“We will continue to work hard in organising educational and drug awareness programmes which in the past few years, had received encouraging response from the target groups which included the youths and school children,” he said when speaking at the association’s executive committee meeting with the bureau chiefs held at a hotel here yesterday.

For the record, Pemadam Sarawak had continued with its community reach out programmes even during the Covid-19 pandemic via collaborations with strategic partners like the State Education Department, National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), police, Sarawak National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) as well as various resident and district offices.

Among the programmes that had been organised throughout the divisions included anti-drug awareness talks, anti-drug poster and slogan competitions for school children, short video making competition and anti-drug awareness campaigns at the district level.

“We would to thank all of our strategic partners who had extended their full cooperation and assistance in ensuring the success of the community engagement programmes and activities which had also benefited our youths and school children,” said Abdul Karim who is also one of Pemadam’s vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, said Sarawak has offered to host this year’s Pemadam triennial general meeting (TGM) in Kuching which will be attended by the delegates from all over country.

“We will be more than delighted to become a host for this year’s TGM in Kuching and the event will be good for our local tourism industry because the delegates from all the states in Malaysia are expected to come together with their accompanying office bearers, including family members,” he said.

On another development, Abdul Karim said Pemadam Sarawak will be extending an invitation to Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for its representative to be part of the association’s executive committee member.

He believed that Unifor’s participation will boost the association’s efforts to reach out the local folk from all strata of the society regardless of their racial background and religion.

“We will be writing officially to Unifor on this matter because it is an important step forward in making Pemadam Sarawak’s establishment more formidable and progressive,” he said, adding that he will also be meeting the Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on this matter.