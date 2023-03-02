Appointment of vice chancellors, Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing among issues to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): The question of whether the government will continue with the practice of appointing vice chancellors by the minister will be among the matters raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the order paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised during the Ministers’ Question Time by Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) to the Higher Education Minister.

Muhammad Islahuddin will also ask whether the autonomy will be given to university member staff to vote for their vice chancellors following the government’s decision not to abolish the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Auku).

There will also be a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) to the Communications and Digital Minister on the new Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) that came into force yesterday and the impact on the telecommunication sector and users in Malaysia in terms of the quality of service.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will pose a question to the Health Minister regarding cervical cancer prevention programmes in line with the Action Plan Towards the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in Malaysia 2021-2030.

During the question for oral answers, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) will ask the Transport Minister to state the causes and solutions to road accidents and deaths from accidents that are more than those of Covid-19.

In addition, Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) is expected to ask a question to the Local Government Development Minister regarding the ministry’s efforts to tackle the continuous rise in house prices.

After the session concludes, Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate session on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level. – Bernama