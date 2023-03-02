Azalina: EC spent RM725 mln to conduct GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): The Election Commission (EC) spent RM725 million to conduct the 15th general election (GE15).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman said initially the amount estimated to be spent for GE15 was RM1 billion.

“The estimation for conducting the GE15 was at RM1 billion, however up until January 2023, the EC spent RM725 million on GE15,” Azalina said in a Parliamentary written reply.

She was responding to DAP’s Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong who asked how much did EC spend on GE15.

In response to Khoo who also asked why the report for the 14th general election, Sabah state election, Melaka state election, Sarawak state election and Johor state election have not been published, Azalina explained that some of the reports have been published.

“The report for the GE14 has been published by the EC in September 2022.

“However the EC is in the process of preparing the report for the 16th Sabah state election, 15th Melaka state election, the 12th Sarawak state election and the 15th Johor state election before publishing it to the public,” she said.

It was reported that the EC had spent RM500 million conducting the GE14. – Malay Mail