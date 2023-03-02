Betong records highest number of flood victims in Sarawak at 213

KUCHING (March 2): Betong Division recorded the highest number of flood victims in the state as of 7am today with 213 victims from 51 families.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said a relief centre was set up at Dewan Millenia, Debak at 9pm yesterday for those displaced by flash floods in nearby villagers.

In total, Sarawak now has 361 flood victims from 95 families in relief centres.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to visit the flood relief centre at SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa at 10.30am.

A total of 80 victims from 19 families have been sheltering at that centre since Feb 28.

In Bau, a flood relief centre was set up at the district’s Fire and Rescue Department hall.

There are presently 20 victims from eight families there.

In Serian, a flood relief centre was set up at the Kampung Mundai multipurpose hall with 27 victims from seven families and at Dewan Johnical Rayong there are 21 victims from 10 families from Sri Aman/Engkilili.