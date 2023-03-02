Body of missing Bintulu teen found 8-feet underwater

BINTULU (March 2): The body of a teenager who was feared drowned in a river at Kampung Rasan Tubau has been found this morning.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad, the body of Darrylsyivister Stella, 15, was discovered by the Bomba Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) team about eight-feet below the water surface at 11am.

He said the body was then handed over to the police for further action.

Darrylsyivister was believed to have gone bathing with his friends at 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The boy, who was only wearing black shorts, was said to have jumped into the river from a jetty before he disappeared. Bomba Bintulu was alerted about the incident at 6.19pm.

Based on information from the family members, the boy did not know how to swim.

