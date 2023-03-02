Budget 2023 practical, but allocation for S’wak ‘a little low’, says Bintulu commerce chamber head

BINTULU (March 2): Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce Bintulu chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib views the overall Budget 2023 as ‘good and practical’, except for the lower allocation for Sarawak.

“It’s a little low. I feel that Sarawak could have been given a much bigger allocation,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

In Budget 2023 tabled on Feb 24, Sarawak was allocated RM5.6 billion while Sabah received RM6.5 billion.

Abdul Kadier’s Budget 2023 wish list had included more targeted subsidies, addressing cost of living issues for the M40 group and below; creating more employment opportunities; and reducing leakages in government spending through performance measures of key performance index (KPI) for ministers and heads of ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, Federation of Registered Chinese Association Bintulu president Chin Chee Fui opined that the Budget 2023 would improve people’s quality of life and revive the economy.

While aiming for progress, the federal government also prioritised stability, he said.

On the reduction of the first RM150,000 taxable income for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by two per cent to 15 per cent, he said the tax savings, although not much, could give some help for MSMEs to recover.

“It will help stimulate economic activities, and the market will have more cash flow, which will have some effect on economic recovery,” he said.