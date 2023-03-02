Budget 2023: Uggah says not satisfied with allocation for Sarawak

SARATOK (March 2): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said he was not satisfied with the allocation given to Sarawak in Budget 2023.

He said the allocation was too low despite the state’s huge contribution to federal coffers.

He also said Sarawak had high expectations from the Unity Government.

“Of course, we are not satisfied, the more the better considering that we have very high expectations.

“However, for now, we accept what is given. Happy or not is another issue. What is important is that Sarawak will continue to discuss with the federal government on how to increase the allocation,” he said when met at SK Nanga Gayau here today.

He added that Sarawak deserved more allocation to ensure its development was on par with the peninsular.

He also said more funding was important to address the poverty issue in the state, especially for the development of the rural and interior areas.

“For Sarawak to become a developed state, the people need to increase their income. So our priority is to connect the people as a whole, including those in rural and interior areas,” he added.