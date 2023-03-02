Cakes, pastries in Kuching will see price hike as eggs get pricier

KUCHING (March 2): All cakes and pastries sold here will see an increase in prices following the hike of chicken egg prices in Sarawak.

This was the discovery made by The Borneo Post yesterday, following a few visits to a few bakeries and cake outlets located across Kuching city.

One of them, Asma Kek Lapis, which sells the traditional Sarawakian layered cake or ‘kek lapis Sarawak’ revealed that the prices of cakes at their outlet will have to increase if the price of raw materials increase.

It is general knowledge that kek lapis, like most other cakes, uses chicken eggs as one of its main ingredients.

“Although we are among the outlets who sell the cheapest kek lapis in Kuching, we have no choice but to hike the prices of our kek lapis as well if the prices of chicken eggs go up,” said Effa Fatin who works at the Asma Kek Lapis outlet at Jalan Main Bazaar here.

Another kek lapis outlet here, Jemilah Kek Lapis, will also see an increase in prices of its cakes if egg prices continue to hike.

Workers of the outlet thus hope that their customers will understand why the prices of their cakes saw an increase although they don’t want to do so, while they try to keep the increase of the price as minimal as possible too.

“Yes, the hike in the prices of chicken eggs does affect the prices of the cakes that we sell,” said Didi Hamzah who works at the Jemilah Kek Lapis outlet, also located at Main Bazaar.

Other bakeries in the city also revealed that most of the products they sell, although not all, will see an increase in price following the hike in chicken egg prices.

“Everybody knows that the practice of raising the price of our products is inevitable, when raw material prices go up. We don’t like it but we have no choice,” said Matthew Bong who works at the Mita Cake House outlet at Jalan Ban Hock.

Mickey Cake House worker Amelia John, also concurred, saying that they have no choice.

“Some items sold by us which use a lot of eggs in its ingredients will see an increase in price but we hope that we don’t have to increase the prices of all the items sold by us,” said Amelia.

Recently, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has said that the Cabinet had agreed in a February 17 meeting for the government to continue paying for subsidies for chicken eggs until June 2023 with the total cost at RM1.28 billion.

This is in order to ensure such supply remains stable. The ministry also expressed hope that a study on targeted subsidies would be finalised soon.

Following the tabling of Budget 2023 last Friday in Parliament, economist and think tank Socio-Economic Research Centre’s (SERC) executive director Lee Heng Guie had said subsidy rationalisation can be done by floating prices of items — such as petrol — and to then combine it with targeted financial aid to lower-income groups to partially offset the higher prices that may result after price controls are removed.

Reacting to the announcement by the government, Sarawak Livestock Breeders’ Association also said recently that the Malaysian government’s plan to remove controls on the selling price of chicken and eggs after Juneit is a good idea that could even result in farmers being able to boost production due to reduced uncertainty for their farms.