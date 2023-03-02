Civil servants in Sabah urged to humanise service delivery

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): All civil servants are called upon to serve wholeheartedly, be responsive to the people’s hardships, accurately solve issues and be inclusive in providing the best service to every level of society so that the real needs of the people can be met.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong said this would enable them to humanise service delivery, producing civil servants who have high self-esteem, are big-hearted in delivering services, are sensitive to the pulse of the people and have integrity in carrying out their trust and responsibility.

“Furthermore, it will also empower them to not only be intelligent, but also able to assess the needs of the people with empathy, awareness and humility.

“By adopting this ideology, we will not only manage to solve the people’s issues, but also touch the conscience of every citizen that we help.

“This is called a heart-to-heart approach, humanizing service delivery,” he said when delivering his address speech to civil servants at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here on Wednesday.

During his speech, he had suggested civil servants understand, appreciate and practice the four main pillars in humanizing service delivery: empathy, responsive, inclusive and precise.

For the first pillar, empathy, he said civil servants need to have a sense of empathy so that they can dive into and understand the feelings or emotions of others.

With the presence of empathy in oneself, he said civil servants will express a sense of courtesy, be more empathetic and more sensitive to the real needs of the people.

“For example, civil servants need to put themselves in the place of the customer or as the recipient of the service. Issues that are often raised by the people such as waiting a long time for getting services at government agencies needs to be handled more effectively, efficiently and quickly.

“If we ourselves don’t like the slow service, then so does everyone else. Therefore, we need to strive to provide the best service and feel and understand the needs of the public to get efficient service,” he said.

The second pillar, responsive, means prompt or easy to provide cooperation or helpful reaction to an effort.

He said civil servants need to be more sensitive and responsive in carrying out the trust to ensure that the state government services reach a sustainable level.

“I take the example of when we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic, a 24/7 work culture was introduced to ensure that the government services that the people should receive are not affected.

“This work culture has become a habit for civil servants and continues to this day. This work culture has accustomed us to work outside of office hours regardless of time to enable us to provide responsive and meaningful services to fulfil and exceed the people’s expectations,” he said.

Safar said the third pillar, inclusive, is shown in how state government is always committed and prioritizes the interests of the people so that there is no feeling left out and marginalized to ensure that each group of people is acknowledged even if they have different background, culture and speech.

He said this concept is in line with the aim of developing a Malaysia Madani which conforms to the element of inclusion in building a civilized society, not only from the physical aspect, but also to produce excellent human capital.

The fourth and last pillar is precise which, according to him, requires wisdom in decision making to ensure that they are making accurate and comprehensive decisions.

Safar said civil servants need to be particular in the accuracy of every work process and decision-making, especially in the context of the delivery of state public services.

He said decisions involving the welfare of the people need to be made accurately and quickly, and each work procedure must be precise to achieve a set goal.

Emphasis on this matter, he said, is important to ensure that every plan and direction of the State Government is clear and easy to understand.

“The year 2023 will be a witness to our commitment in understanding, appreciating and practicing the aspirations of humanising service delivery through the four main pillars of empathy, responsive, inclusive and precise,” he said.