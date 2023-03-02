Consul General hosts dinner for over 10 China players competing in ITF World Tennis Tour W15

KUCHING (March 2): Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Xing Weiping hosted a dinner for more than 10 tennis players from China at a local restaurant here last night.

The players, joined by their parents and coaches, are here to participate in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour W15.

Also joining the dinner was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The China Consulate General in Kuch­ing also invited officials from Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) led by its president Dato Patrick Liew to the dinner.

The tournament, which is divided into singles and doubles categories, is now being held at the SLTA Courts at Jalan Crookshank here.

Kuching is hosting the third leg of the ITF Women World Tennis Tour W15. The earlier legs were held in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur.

Several players from China have made it to the latter stages of the tournament, of which the final matches and prize presentation are scheduled this weekend.