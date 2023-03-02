Dr Sim wants Batu Kawa flood mitigation system reviewed

KUCHING (March 2): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian wants the Batu Kawa flood mitigation drainage system be reviewed in view that several areas in Batu Kawa were recently hit by flash floods.

He said he would ask the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to allocate additional funding under the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review as the current allocation of RM140 million for Batu Kawa flood mitigation and drainage upgrade is not sufficient given the rising cost of materials post Covid-19.

“I hope our local member of parliament and the federal unity government will also allocate funding from the federal budget so that we can accelerate the Batu Kawa flood mitigation and drainage upgrade together.

“Currently, only the local assemblymen are fighting for funds from the state budget,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Sim also said he would get the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to re-look at how to turn the MJC/Pine Square Park into ‘sunken’ park as ‘retention’ pond when there is excessive amount of rain and when the river water level is too high.

He pointed out that in Copenhagen, the local council converts the small green spaces in housing or shopping areas into sunken green spaces or parks so that excessive amounts of water can be retained instead of running off the concrete pavements or roads causing flash floods.

He said in Amsterdam, they have a canal only used by tourists for sightseeing while the local authority uses it to retain excessive amounts of water, but the bottom of the canal remains peat soil earth drain.

He said in Sarawak, many urban areas are suffering from similar issues as in Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

“We used to construct big monsoon drains but in Singapore now, they knock down the concrete and ‘naturalise’ the streams and rivers,” he said.

He suggested that more parks should be created so water can be absorbed by the ground rather than running off into the drain.

Dr Sim, however, pointed out that flood is under DID and is under concurrent list (shared responsibility of Federal and State) of the Federal Constitution.