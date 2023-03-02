First IKS Mart in KK

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): The first IKS Mart is now open at Oceanus, near here.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said that the IKS Mart is the first in the state capital.

He said that there are seven IKS Marts altogether and one is located at GM Klang.

“We are looking at more numbers and more sustainable management to help the mart,” he said after launching the opening of the IKS Mart in Oceanus on Thursday.

Phoong also said that the IKS Mart markets and sells local products, and at the IKS Mart in Oceanus, 80 percent of the products are locally made.

“It is one of our ministry’s initiatives to strengthen and ensure there are more IKS Mart available locally and nationally to help our local entrepreneurs to market their products at the respective IKS Mart.

“Although this initiative is the ministry’s, we hope that other marts and operators will follow up and make available a certain percentage of local products to be sold at their respective market place,” he said.

He also encouraged other private entities to emulate Bataras, which has installed an IKS corner to promote local products.