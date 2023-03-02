Gagasan Rakyat strengthens struggle of GRS

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): The presence of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) will strengthen the image of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in its struggle to be a local formula in the state political landscape.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Gagasan Rakyat is a vessel in bringing unity of the multi-racial community in Sabah, which is also the basis of GRS with its core struggle of Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper and Sabah United.

“The GRS agreement is not only important for us in Sabah, but also very meaningful to build unity and strength in ensuring Sabah’s interests continue to be defended in the Federation of Malaysia,” he said during the launch of Gagasan Rakyat at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday.

Based on the change in sentiment at the grassroots level, Hajiji said the people of Sabah want a local party to lead the state government.

“It is true, we should not reject cooperation with national parties because we have to live in a federal ecosystem in this country. But in terms of the state governance framework, the people want a government led by local image.

“The presence of national parties remains relevant as long as the spirit, core and agenda of the state’s struggle are never compromised. The synergy of local and national elements must be based on the principle of putting the interests of the state as a priority agenda, and positioning the interests of the state as an important component.

“This is because a more developed Sabah certainly will contribute to the building of Malaysia Madani,” he stressed.

Hajiji said that the people of Sabah want the state to be under a multi-party government that has a check and balance element which is strong yet inclusive.

According to him, looking at the history of Sabah, the first three Sabah governments were local parties, with a “single party” nature.

“We learn and take examples from the long experience we have gone through together. We should implement reforms with a more inclusive and constructive power sharing model.

“We should avoid centralised power to one particular base, either inclined to the group represented or bound to the tendencies of a leadership,” he stressed.

Hajiji, who is the president of Gagasan Rakyat also invited other political parties which share similar struggle to initiate more valuable and meaningful cooperation with GRS based on Sabah consensus.

He said this consensus needs to be concluded not only at the leadership level, but also needs to be developed to the grassroots level.

He said GRS will always be open to work with any party that upholds and recognises Sabah’s rights and interests.

“In light of the latest events we have experienced recently, we greatly appreciate the culture and political commitment of the leadership of the national parties who respect the decisions of the local leaders in determining the direction of the state leadership.

“This approach preserves the credibility and legitimacy of their leaders at the state level who are elected by the people of Sabah,” he stressed.

In his speech, Hajiji also recorded his appreciation to each member of the State Assembly who has given him the mandate and trust to continue to lead the state government.

He is grateful that despite the turmoil that has occurred, he is supported by a team that is more inclusive and responsive to priorities in making Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) a success.

Hajiji said he is also contented that efforts to pursue and claim Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) have shown a lot of progress since taking over the reins of state government.

In the recent MA63 meeting in Kuching on January 20 with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Hajiji said he personally told him that it was unfair that the states of Borneo did not get what they deserved.

He said the Prime Minister had announced that all outstanding issues in MA63 have passed the discussion process and are now in the implementation stage.

“Come work with me with one main goal; we deal with the people’s issues and build a more developed and successful future for Sabah.

“We continue and increase the momentum of the state development. We prove that the Sabah consensus that we pioneered is the right and best choice for our beloved homeland,” he concluded.

Some 15,000 supporters attended the launching ceremony.