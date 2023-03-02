Hajiji denies delaying anti-hopping law

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor denied he is delaying the implementation of the anti-hopping law in Sabah.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of Gagasan Rakyat on Thursday, Hajiji said the state will table the long-awaited law when the State Cabinet decides it is ready.

“We will make a decision after bringing this matter to the State Cabinet.

“Be patient. We will know when the assembly convenes.

“It is not delayed. But it is up to the Cabinet to decide when the law would be tabled. So be patient,” he said.

Hajiji was asked to comment on the recent statement by Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua who said the state government seemed to be delaying the process of tabling the law when amendments to the Federal Constitution have long been made.

Sabah Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), has also urged the state assembly to table and pass the law at next sitting.

Both statements were made following the recent political development in Sabah where five assemblymen from Umno and four from Warisan had quit their respective parties to join Gagasan Rakyat.