Have catch-up plan in place to address project delays, Sri Aman contractors told

SRI AMAN (March 2): Contractors must make provisions to address any issues that may arise during the implementation of a project to avoid delays, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, who is Simanggang assemblyman, said this should include a catch-up plan in the event works are delayed.

“Any construction project must take into account anticipated or unexpected problems, and provide a plan to resolve the issue and to catch up in case of delays,” he said.

He said this during recent visits to inspect the progress of the Sri Aman Peace Park and Rumah Sri Aman projects here, where he was briefed on their respective progress by the Land Custody and Development Authority – the implementing agency for the two projects.

LCDA officer Mathias Lawrence informed Harden that the RM5.2 million Sri Aman Peace Park project is currently at 75 per cent completion but is slightly behind schedule.

Mathias said the delay was caused by unfavourable weather as well as lack of manpower, but said the contractor has a catch-up plan which should see the project completed by the end of next month.

For Rumah Sri Aman, LCDA engineer Adi Dewanto informed Harden that the project – at 63 per cent completion – was also slightly behind schedule.

Adi said among the causes for the delay was that some works did not meet the design requirements of the original plan, as well as difficulties in obtaining raw materials that are compatible with the goals of the conservation project.

Nevertheless, he said the contractor expects the project to be completed by the end of this month, excluding the replenishing of historical items which will be carried out by the Sarawak Museum Department.

Harden meanwhile stressed that these two projects need to be completed soonest as Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate the two premises during this year’s Pesta Benak in October, and in conjunction with Sarawak Day, respectively.

Accompanying Harden on his visits were Sri Aman Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman, Sri Aman district officer Shariff Bujang, councillors and community leaders.