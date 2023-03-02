Lee: Ministry engaging aviation industry players to enhance S’wak connectivity

KUCHING (March 2): Officials and staff from the Sarawak Ministry of Transport led by minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin were in Singapore for the Aviation Festival Asia 2023 Conference which ended yesterday.

Lee in a statement said the state delegation attended the two-day conference to learn and gain input from airline and aviation industry experts to keep up to date on the latest aviation trends.

“In addition, my ministry is engaging with various aviation industry players to seek out opportunities and collaborate with other industry players to drive the growth of the aviation sector in Sarawak,” he said.

He also revealed that while in Singapore, his ministry had a roundtable discussion with Capital A Bhd Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes to explore the possibility of enhancing Sarawak’s connectivity.

The state delegation included Lee’s deputy minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and the ministry’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan.