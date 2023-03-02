Lee: Sarawak wants more international direct flights from Miri

MIRI (March 2): Sarawak is looking to have more international direct flights from here in the near future, with the state Ministry of Transport (MoT) eyeing cities like Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, China.

State Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said at present, Sarawak only has 36 international flights from Singapore and Brunei to Kuching (25 flights), Sibu (four) and Miri (seven).

As for domestic flights, Sarawak at present, he added, has 435 flights from west Malaysia and Sabah to Kuching (237 flights), Miri (86) Sibu (70), Bintulu (30) Mulu (seven), Limbang (three) and Lawas (two).

“With the new airline – MYAirline, we now have three airlines operating between Miri and Kuala Lumpur and this would surely mean better connectivity for Mirians in particular.

“I have been talking with other airlines to establish another gateway. I hope MyAirline will fly international (routes) in the near future,” he said at the press conference at the launching of MYAirline’s inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Miri yesterday.

According to Lee, Sarawakians who want to fly to nearby Asian cities like Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen need to fly to either Kota Kinabalu or KL first before flying to these cities.

This, he said, is time consuming and affects tourists going to or out of Sarawak.

“Miri, being an oil and gas town and with Shell moving its headquarters here soon, there will be a lot of demand for connectivity.

“We hope that MYAirline will increase their flights from Miri to cater to the growing demand especially from the O&G industry players,” he said.

MYAirline, the latest low-cost airline in the country, launched its third destination to Sarawak yesterday, with the flight from Kuala Lumpur touching down at Miri Airport at 10am.

From yesterday, the airline will operate one flight daily from Miri to Kuala Lumpur and after March 15 the flights will be increased to two daily.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of our third destination to Sarawak with one daily flight to Miri.

“This route unlocks travel for an eclectic mix of passengers for us; from business travellers in the petroleum industry to festival goers, beach lovers and adventure seekers, Miri has them all,” said chief executive officer of MYAirline, Rayner Teo.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and MYAirline chairman Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman.