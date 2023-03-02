Man dies after crashing car into road divider at Jalan Engkilili-Betong

KUCHING (March 2): A 55-year-old man died after he crashed his car into a road divider near Kampung Jelukong at Jalan Engkilili-Betong around 5.33am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the deceased, identified as Ibrahim Seman, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

“The deceased was pulled out of the damaged vehicle by members of the public prior to the arrival of firefighters from the Betong fire station,” said the statement.

His body was handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring that the area was clear from debris and safe for other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 7.47am.