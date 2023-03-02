Mas Gading Community College offers Menu Rahmah for students

KUCHING (March 2): Mas Gading Community College is offering affordable Menu Rahmah set lunches to reduce the cost of living of its students.

In a statement today, five food operators at the community college have agreed to offer Menu Rahmah from Feb 27 onwards, from 11am to 1pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The set meal offers balanced meals with rice, a choice of protein (chicken or fish) and vegetables, and a bottle of water at RM5 only.

It was launched at the institution today by its director Shirley Phillip.

Menu Rahmah was introduced by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on Jan 31 in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

It aims to reduce the cost of living of the low income group while offering balanced meals.