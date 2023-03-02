Mayor: 26th Miri Trade Fair helps to uplift city’s economy

MIRI (March 2): The much anticipated 26th Miri Trade Fair (Mitraf 26) happening from March 2 to 5 at the Bintang Megamall Miri offering a variety of attractions to the public well as opportunities for entrepreneurs, companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products and services bodes well to uplift Miri’s economy.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii in a text speech read by his special aide Kelvin Hii during the opening commended the trade fair for providing a platform for local vendors to meet up and as an avenue for the public to obtain various products and services while boosting the local economy.

He noted that the trade fair, which attracted more than 90 vendors, would encourage more trade activities which augurs well for retailers as consumers which demonstrates the economy is improving.

“The Miri Trade Fair has indeed benefited consumers and businesses, which helped to reinvigorate Miri economy as well as attract more tourists and make Miri a shopping paradise.

“It would also promote the economic development of Miri and bring forth more employment opportunities to people from all walks of life,” said Yii.

Meanwhile, See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd acting branch manager Chua Chuen Chai thanked participating vendors for supporting the Mitraf 26.

He said that the trade fair has entered its 13th year since it started in 2011, which requires a lot of dedication, financial resources and manpower in organising.

Hence, he thanked the sponsors particularly CL Khoon Electronics and Kaledi Sdn Bhd for making this event a success.

Also present also at the opening ceremony were Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry second vice chairman Vincent Lu, CL Khoon Electronics Sdn Bhd Miri branch manager Kenny Tay, Kaledi Sdn Bhd admin and purchasing senior executive Constance Chong, Bintang Megamall event manager Allen Wong, and Bintulu Lumber Development Sdn Bhd administrative manager Rita Tan.

Throughout the four-day event, there will be a mix of cultural, family-fun activities as well as a night market for visitors to enjoy themselves.

Events lined-up include senior citizens karaoke sessions, health talk, busking performance, cooking demo, kids singing and dancing show, and a grand lucky draw.