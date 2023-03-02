Meluan rep encourages women to venture into handicrafts, engage in e-commerce

JULAU (March 2): Women’s bureaus in Meluan are encouraged to venture into handicrafts in preparation for engaging in e-commerce after the area is equipped with telecommunications network, said Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin.

He revealed that there are 116 women’s bureaus in his area, and their talents need to be honed and highlighted to the outside world.

“I believe that with the existence of a comprehensive telecommunications network, the Meluan constituency area will no longer be left behind in Sarawak’s digital economic development agenda.

“As a matter of fact, the villagers are able to market their agricultural products such as pepper, palm oil, sour eggplant (terung asam) and cangkuk manis because these products are widely cultivated in the Meluan area,” he said after a briefing on telecommunications network for the Meluan constituency area.

The briefing was delivered by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Adiman Ajem and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) stakeholder management officer Mohd Faiz Jafni at the Julau District office on March 1.

Apart from that, Rolland also said that as many as 245 longhouses in the Meluan constituency will be proud to have received telecommunications network facilities that are now actively implemented under the MCMC and SDEC.

“I also hope that the school students will not be left behind in finding any information in the form of education when they are equipped with a telecommunication network in the future.

“Basic facilities like this are very important in our efforts to produce quality students,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, Adiman revealed that 17 new telecommunications towers with 4G networks will be built in Meluan, equipped with service providers.

On that note, Faiz said that as many as 13 SMART towers (SMA Rural Telecommunications towers) for the second phase are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year under SDEC.

After the briefing, Rolland took the opportunity to personally inspect the SMART tower construction site under SDEC in Julau.

Also present were Julau district officer Wee Teck Min, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) central regional engineer Helestine Lium, SMA technologist James Bungan as well as community leaders and tribal leaders of the Meluan state constituency.