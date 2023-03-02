MetMalaysia S’wak director: Intermittent rain in state to end Sunday

KUCHING (March 2): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Sarawak has forecasted that the intermittent rain in the state will end this Sunday (March 4).

MetMalaysia Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim said this is despite the Northeast (NE) monsoon ending only in April.

“And as for the rain condition (in Sarawak), our forecast shows that it will end this Sunday (March 4) or a little bit earlier,” he told The Borneo Post when asked about the continuous rain and cloudy weather in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian which had caused floods in several low lying areas.

Khairul explained that Sarawak is still in the wet season or the NE monsoon.

“Recently, there has been a steady, strong and moist northeast wind for a few days that caused significant amounts of rainfall over the west of Sarawak,” he said, adding that MetMalaysia had issued a continuous heavy rain warning regarding the matter.

“It is a normal continuous rain condition during the Northeast Monsoon, not unusual phenomena.

“The winds are moist and originating from Western Pacific,” said Khairul.

The continuous heavy rain warning was issued on Feb 24 and the intermittent rain – slight to moderate – started on Feb 26, he said.