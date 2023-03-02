Ministry presents RM5.9 mln to Unifor for Sarawak’s mission schools

KUCHING (March 2): The Ministry for Education, Innovation and Talent Development has presented RM5.9 million to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to improve facilities at the state’s 49 mission schools.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said this is necessary to ensure the mission schools have a conducive learning environment given the lack of allocations from the federal government.

“This is the second year that the Sarawak government is giving aid to the mission schools and this will be used for school repairs and also provide ICT equipment for the schools.

“We feel that it is necessary to provide assistance to the mission schools and other schools,” he told reporters after officiating at the presentation here today.

Sagah explained that the allocation of the funds by the Education Department for missionary schools was very low although some of the schools are supposed to be government-aided.

“The allocations are very little because it (mission schools) are not government schools and some of them are already listed under the government-aided schools but when it comes to repairs, there is no allocation for the mission schools,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Unifor director Datuk Jack Aman Luat; Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Assistant Bishop, Rt Revd Nelson Ugas Bulang; Sarawak Council of Christian Schools chairman Douglas Telajan; and Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei diocesan education officer Revd Robin Sabai.