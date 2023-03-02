Monitor river level, take care when travelling by boat, Kapit longhouse folk reminded

KAPIT (March 2): Longhouse folk living along the river here have been advised to monitor the water level in view of the current rainy spell and to take the necessary precautions when travelling by boat.

Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, who chairs the Kapit Disaster Management Committee, said the water level along the Rajang river and its tributaries have been rising steadily due to heavy rain since last week.

“I call on folks living along the riverbanks to exercise caution when carrying out their daily activities, especially those that involve the use of boats.

“Watch out for any debris or deadwood while plying the river and always wear a life jacket,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

In view of the current school holiday, he said parents need to also keep an eye on their children and remind them not to swim in the river or play along the banks.

Meanwhile, Cerisologo said the disaster committee’s operations room has been activated to monitor and prepare for possible floods.