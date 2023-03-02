MPP urged to update stakeholders, traders on planned renovation of Mile 7 wet market

KUCHING (March 2): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) should update the stakeholders and traders on the planned renovation of the Mile 7 wet market, said Michael Kong.

According to the special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, there was no update from MPP after it was announced in the mainstream media recently that the Mile 7 wet market will be renovated at the cost of RM400,000 and the renovation would take five months to complete.

Kong said based on the announcement, the scope of the market’s renovation project includes the construction of a new shed, replacement of new awnings, replacement of new UPVC downpipes, demolition of broken tiles and replacement of new tiles, cleaning and repainting works of the whole market, removal of all dilapidated drain covers and replacement of new drain covers and bamboo blinds, supply of new three-blade 26-inch wall industrial fans and electric pest killers, and a new signboard for the market.

“Despite the announcement of the upgrading works (which is much welcomed), it is deeply regretted that there is no further notice or information from MPP.” he said in a press statement today.

Kong claimed that during a recent engagement session with the Mile 7 wet market traders, one of the many concerns raised was the uncertainty concerning the implementation of the works.

“Until today, none of the traders is aware of anything other than what has been reported in the press.

“This created much anxiety to the traders as they they were left guessing over how their livelihood will be affected by the planned renovation.”

Kong said he has since written to MPP to seek for a public discussion between MPP and all stakeholders including the traders so that a mutually acceptable plan for the renovation can be agreed upon.

“The government and its relevant departments, agencies and/or councils are there to help the people. As such, it is incumbent on them to be more upfront and transparent with the public to create a more inclusive society.

“The old ways of doing things unilaterally without any public engagement and which leaves the people in the dark should be a thing of the past,” he added.