Mukah druggie arrested for setting house on fire while his 11 family members still inside

MUKAH (March 2): Police arrested a man in his 30s last night after he allegedly set his house on fire in a village resettlement scheme at Sungai Alo here.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the incident happened around 7.40pm, while all his 11 family members were at home.

He said the suspect is unemployed and also has a previous criminal record.

“It is believed that the suspect set the fire at the back of the house, which then spread to the rest of the house,” he told Utusan Borneo today.

The fire would later destroy the whole house.

Muhamad Rizal said the suspect set the house on fire because he suspected his family members had reported his drug activities to the police.

He said the family members only knew about the fire when the suspect himself told them to get out of the house and put out the fire at around 7.40pm.

It is understood that the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time.

All the occupants, consisting the suspect’s siblings, in-laws, and their children did not manage to save any personal belongings.

The case is under investigation and the suspect has been detained under Section 436 of the Penal Code.