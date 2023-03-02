National Unity Minister launches Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani programme

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has launched the Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani programme at the National Museum.

This programme is one of the initiatives through Budget 2023 presented by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an effort to strengthen the agenda of national unity and national integration under Ikhtiar11: Ensuring harmony and unity of the people.

The flagship programme of the Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani has been introduced with the aim of spreading knowledge, understanding, and community appreciation of the government’s efforts in developing Malaysia Madani.

According to Aaron, the ministry will mobilise all the agencies under it, namely the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN), the Department of Museum Malaysia (JMM), the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM), the National Library of Malaysia (PNM), the Student Volunteer Foundation (YSS), Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman (YTAR), and Yayasan Tun Razak (YTR) to lead the implementation of programmes and activities that have been planned.

The three main clusters outlined under Madani’s Malaysian Unity Campaign are the Nationwide Programme, the Unity Programme, and the Rahmah Community Programme.

The Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani operates using three clusters that focus on achieving the objectives of the National Unity Policy through the involvement and cooperation of all parties including leaders, government agencies, private parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and society as a whole.

“The Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani programme will have a great impact on all levels of society with a variety of programmes that can strengthen the bond of goodwill and the unity of the plural society in Malaysia,” Aaron said.

When asked about the involvement and cooperation of the Ministry of Unity with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac), Aaron said the two ministries are closely related, whereby various initiatives under the Motac ministry also involve the unity and harmony of the people.

The involvement of the unity machinery, especially the KRT, Skim Rondaan Sukarela, Sekretariat Rukun Negara, Rukun Negara Club, Tabika Perpaduan Coordinating Committee, and NGO Rakan Perpaduan (Friends of Unity) will be empowered to support the implementation of each programme and related activities. This strategic collaboration will also be mobilised involving private agencies and NGOs.

“I also call for all citizens to continue to appreciate the concept of Unity in Diversity and practice the value of tolerance in building a civil society that is united and competitive,” he added.

The implementation of the programme under the Flagship Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani will use the whole-of-government approach, which is a collaboration between government agencies across the boundaries of the organisation’s portfolio by sharing actions to achieve Malaysia Madani’s development goals.