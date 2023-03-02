Only Engkilili flood relief centre remain open

KUCHING (March 2): Only one flood relief centre in Sarawak remained open as at 7pm today as weather conditions improved.

The remaining open relief centre is at Dewan Johnical Rayong in Engkelili, sheltering 22 victims from 12 families.

The centre was opened on the night of March 1.

Meanwhile, the 80 victims (19 families) at SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa in Kuching have returned home at 1pm today followed by the 27 victims (seven families) at the Kampung Mundai multipurpose hall in Serian/Siburan which was officially closed at 2pm.

Also officially closed at 3pm today was the relief centre at Dewan Millenia in Debak.

There, a total of 213 victims from 51 families displaced from three villages namely Kampung Babu, Kampung Lalang and Kampung Bungey.

Earlier, the relief centre which was set-up at the Bau Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) which provides shelter to 20 victims (eight families) was also closed at 10am today.

All four relief centres were opened on the night of Feb 28 and March 1 to provide shelter to victims who were displaced by the flash floods.