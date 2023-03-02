Pejuang seeks to join Perikatan Nasional, says Mukhriz

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has sent an application letter to join Perikatan Nasional (PN), said its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the letter was sent to PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday and copies were also given to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

PN is made up of Bersatu, of which Muhyiddin is president, PAS and Gerakan.

According to him, the decision on the move was agreed upon by the Central Executive Council (MEP) of Pejuang two days ago after examining all the options of coalitions and political cooperation available.

“This is in accordance with the mandate we got at Pejuang’s 2nd General Assembly.

“It is hoped that the PN leadership will consider Pejuang’s application and give a positive response,” he said in a statement today.

Mukhriz on Jan 14 had announced that Pejuang was withdrawing from the Gerakan Tanah Air movement and was open to negotiate and discuss with any party to explore political cooperation. – Bernama