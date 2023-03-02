Pelawan rep allocates RM60,000 to SJK(C) Tiong Hin for construction of covered walkway

SIBU (March 2): Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang has allocated RM60,000 to SJK(C) Tiong Hin for the construction of a covered walkway in the school.

Tiang, who is Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the covered walkway will facilitate the teachers, staff and students to enter the school without getting wet during rainy days.

“The construction already started on Jan 19 and is expected to complete on May 18 this year.

“The implementing agency is Public Works Department (JKR) and Nazirah Enterprise was appointed as the contractor,” he said in a statement.

Tiang said he decided to give the grant from his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) to the school after learning about the situation.