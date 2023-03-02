POW’s son wants memorial built at site of Bau WWII work camp

KUCHING (March 2): The son of an English prisoner of war (POW) forced to work in a Bau camp during World War II (WWII) has called for a memorial to be built at the site once it is identified.

Colin Hygate said his father Len was sent to the work camp and survived till the end of WWII before returning to England in 1945.

Hygate believes the site could be somewhere between the old Dahan Estate and the old Tegora antimony mine near the village and river called Puak in Bau, as Len’s written records and other reports mentioned a work camp called Poak or Poek.

“What would be wonderful is for an information board to be at that location, explaining briefly what the background and history was that we can all rely upon.

“All the basic facts that we dug up in the last few years and many more will emerge, (need to be told) so that people in the future can properly understand what happened,” he told reporters after delivering the talk ‘Surviving The Sword: Len Hygate’s Story of Survival as a POW in Sarawak’ last night.

Despite not finding what he was looking for during his hike there in February 2019, Hygate nonetheless remains positive that it is just a matter of “turning over enough stones” till the site is found.

He pointed out that during his hike to the site then, there were visitors and tourists hiking there to see the remnants of the old Tegora antimony mine at Mount Tegora near Kampung Puak.

Having learnt about plans to make the route into a new tourism attraction, he suggested markers along the way to tell the story of Bau and its historical mining past to visitors.

During his talk, Hygate said Len was captured when Singapore fell on Feb 15, 1942 to the Japanese.

He said Len was in the Straits Settlements Volunteer Force (SSVF) reserve military while working as an accountant in McAuliffe, Davis & Hope (now Ernst & Young).

In March 1943, Len was sent to Kuching with a group of 1,000 fellow prisoners, briefly staying in Batu Lintang before being sent, with a group of around 150 others, to a work camp on the Dahan Rubber Estate.

The camp was said to be located in Poak/Poek, reported to be in the ‘Coolie compound’ of the Dahan Estate.

After the POWs were liberated following Japan’s surrender at the end of WWII in 1945, Colin said his father travelled back to England where he and Joan got married on Dec 11 that year.

Len’s military service also ended the following year.

On his search for the camp in 2019, Hygate said the Red Bridge – Jambatan Merah at Kampung Seropak, Bau is the only remaining landmark on the pathway to Tegora.

He said researcher Dr Peggy Day had a friend who knew a local resident who claimed to know the location of the camp.

“Our search along the track from the current road to the Red Bridge did not identify any remaining buildings,” he said.

The talk organised by the Sarawak Heritage Society attracted a sizeable audience including former federal minister Tan Sri Leo Moggie Irok and Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman.