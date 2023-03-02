Sabah’s carshow to return in November

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): Sabah’s homegrown Cars and Urban Lifestyle Trends (CULT) event is coming back, and this time it is expected to draw an even larger crowd.

CULT event director Azlin Awang Chee said this year’s car show would be held on November 10-12, with the goal of attracting 30,000 visitors and car enthusiasts.

The Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), where the first show was held last year and over 600 custom vehicles were displayed, would again serve as the exhibition’s venue.

Azlin, alongside CULT promotion director John Kong, paid a courtesy call to Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai on Thursday to brief him on the second edition of CULT Carshow.

“The fact that our very first CULT car show was met with overwhelming enthusiasm demonstrates that the car culture in Sabah is alive and vibrant.

“The SICC’s enthusiastic backing is also a huge boost for our event, which attracted over 20,000 crowds last year. This time, we plan to bring in a greater selection of rare and unique vehicles from abroad and across the country,” said Azlin, adding they have received confirmed participation from Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

He continued by saying that CULT was determined to provide a memorable experience for locals and visitors by organizing various side activities and entertainment celebrating the thrill of automotive culture.

Joniston, while praising the initiative taken by the group and its success, said Sabah ought to host more signature events just like CULT, which can draw international participants.

“Big car shows can attract a large number of car enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world. This can create a buzz and generate interest in Sabah, drawing in visitors who may not have considered Sabah as a tourist destination before,” said the state Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment.

“I believe the event can help to create a sense of community and bring people together while also highlighting the unique attractions and offerings of Sabah as a tourism destination,” said Joniston, adding STB supports events that benefit the state and have economic spillover.