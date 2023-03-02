Sagah: Budget 2023’s allocation for S’wak fails to recognise state’s contributions to national coffers

KUCHING (March 2): Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn today said he was disappointed with the allocation for Sarawak under the federal Budget 2023, particularly for the improvement of dilapidated schools.

While thanking the federal government, he opined that Sarawak’s allocation failed to take into account the huge contribution the state to the national coffers.

“The budget? Actually, we are thankful, we are grateful that there are some budgets made for schools. I think it’s a normal thing and for Sarawak I think many schools will be repaired and some of them will have new construction of facilities, as mentioned by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim).

“But the amount is quite disappointing. As we all know there are many dilapidated schools in Sarawak. Here, we don’t talk about how many schools we have because we have a few thousand schools.

“But if we talk about the dilapidated schools there are over 1,000 in Sarawak,” he told reporters today after handing over cheques to mission schools here.

