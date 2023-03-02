Sarawakian exponents show spectacular performance in Premier International Silat Championship

KUCHING (March 2): The Sarawak silat contingent have made heads turn when their illustrious exponents displayed convincing performances in their respective quarterfinal fixtures during the third day of the Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship (SPISC) 2023 at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium here today.

Azizy Arbi who has vast experience competing in the creative putra men’s category made a stellar start for the state’s contingent when he overcame fellow statesmen opponent Mohammad Shamiezal Shapian 9.840-9.340 in his opening game.

The gallant run of the Sarawak’s contingent kept going in the further matches as Zureen Zulyka Zaidel also emerged victorious in the creative putra women’s category by defeating her opponent from Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM), Hananzohira Harif 9.9-9.39.

The victorious exponent who now has two consecutive victories under her belt said, “I’m always ready to face a tactically strong opponent like Hananzohira Harif. I was prepared for this in advance, and I’m delighted to emerge victorious against a tough opponent.”

Nur Inatha Khairuniyah added the cherry on the cake for the Sarawak’s contingent as she calmly cruised past Nur Sofea Nadillah Noor 9.905- 9.875 in the creative putra women’s category.

Taking a grip of a sweet victory is inevitable today for Malaysia’s Muhammad Khairul Shaddad Ardi as he jumped his way through to the quarter final in the men’s singles senior category and proved the audience that he is worthy of their expectations.

It was not a walk in the park for the 2016 Sukma’s bronze medal winner as Brunei Darussalam’s valorous fighter Muhammad Ali Saifullah Abdullah Muhd Suhaimi displayed his thunderous and menacing moves that left Khairul completely mystified.

A mouthwatering match it was for the audiences as the fighter who hails from Johor broke out of the ring with a narrow win. Khairul successfully accumulated 9.950 points which saw him pass through the opposition with a tight margin of 9.920 points accumulated.

Mary Francine C. Padios of the Philippines crashed out of the quarter final as Nur Syafiqah Hamzah got the better of her in the women’s single senior category. Nur Syafiqah staggered the whole stadium by accumulating 9.940 points with her stupendous combating skills against her opponent who was only able to get a grip of 9.905 points.

The first ever silat exponent to win the gold medal in the Pencak Silat Asia Tenggara Championship in Singapore a year ago was enough to convince everyone that she is among the favorites to win this five-star championship.

A twin that was born to win – that was enough to describe Muhammad Danial Azray Noorazizan and Muhammad Danial Azroy Noorazizan’s sensational performance in the male’s double senior category.

The dynamic duo exhibited some delightful moves that stunned the whole crowd and successfully accumulated 9.925 points which was enough to sink Brunei Darussalam’s Juzaili Abdullah and Mohd Arif Ismail to the ground.

The inaugural SPISC 2023 kicked off on February 27 till March 5, with 500 participants from 11 countries and 10 local contingents.