Man fined RM1,500, jailed for birthday cake prank

KUCHING (March 2): A self-employed man was fined RM1,500 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to impersonating as a police officer.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Wagner Sabut, 36, who was a charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

The section carries an imprisonment which may extend to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Wagner committed the offence at Tapah police station in Jalan Kuching Serian around 3.20pm on Feb 19, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a police officer, who was the complainant, was approached by Wagner who introduced himself as a police officer from Bukit Aman reporting for duty at Tapah police station.

Upon being told by the complainant that no time was allocated for officers to report for duty on a Sunday, Wagner insisted on meeting the complainant inside the building and also asked about the other officers who were on duty on that day.

After entering the building, Wagner introduced himself as a police officer again and said that he was going to arrest the complainant.

Wagner subsequently exited the building to take a file from his car and upon returning to the premises, he brought a cake and explained that it was only a prank.

The complainant’s co-worker then asked Wagner if he was really a police officer and the latter further claimed that he was a police from Kuching district police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer at Simpang Tiga here.

After a check was ran on Wagner, it turned out that he was a civilian and not a police officer. He was subsequently detained by the police.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Wagner was unrepresented by a legal counsel.