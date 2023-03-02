SGH seeks family of unidentified male patient

KUCHING (March 2): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the next-of-kin or family members of a middle-aged male patient who is without identification documents.

SGH in a statement said that the man was found on the side of Jalan Padungan on Feb 27 at 11.30pm, and taken by ambulance to the hospital where he is now placed in the Neurosurgery high dependency unit (HDU) Ward due to a head injury.

“He is also still unconscious. No mobile phone or personal identification details or the patient’s vehicle were found, making it difficult for the hospital to track the next of kin or family members,” it said.

As such, SGH calls on relatives or family members of the patient to immediately contact Nor-Asmawati Mohd Ali from its Medical Social Work Department on 082-276793 or 082-276666 (ext. 4375) during office hours from Monday to Friday.

They can also call the Neurosurgery HDU Ward on 082-276666 (ext. 3813).