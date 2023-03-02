S’wak journalists reminded of role in fostering unity

MIRI (March 2): It is essential that journalists use their media platforms to impact the world positively.

This is because they are able to inspire the public with their creativity and dedication, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“Journalists remind us of the incredible potential of the media to bring about positive change.

“I sincerely thank all of you (journalists) for your endless support in making a positive impact on society through your news reports,” he stated when officiating at the ‘Get Together Media Appreciation Night 2023’ at Dynasty Hotel here on Tuesday.

Among those attending the event were Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Andy Jong, Miri City Council (MCC) councillors and community leaders.

Ting, the Piasau assemblyman, pointed out that media practitioners play an essential role in helping to foster unity in Malaysia, thus bringing the community closer together.

“The influence of media practitioners cannot be underestimated.

“They shape our views, influence our behaviours, and even change our lifestyles. At the same time, the media can inspire us, expose us to new things and stimulate our creativity.”

Media tools, he added, are also constantly evolving in this rapidly changing world.

From print and radio to television and the internet, he said the media have transformed how we communicate, entertain and inform ourselves.

Although the media tools have enriched people’s lives in many ways, the people must also acknowledge the challenges media have brought, such as the rise of fake news and cyber bullying and the spread of hate speech, he reminded.

Therefore, he strongly felt there is a need for everyone to promote media literacy and responsible use of these powerful tools.

“We must stand up against those who would use the media to sow division and hatred and work together to create a more inclusive and respectful media environment.”

Later at the same function, he presented education incentives to the children of NSJA members who excel in their studies.